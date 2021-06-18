Parking in the opposite direction can cost you 6 points and up to 500 euros of fine

Recklessness on the road continues to exist, although on many occasions these are not considered or even illegal because, for many, they do not carry a risk of such caliber; Well, big mistake, dear offender. A clear example of this is parking in the opposite direction, an extremely common practice that not only can pose a danger to other drivers, but can also cost you a large sum of money and the loss of license points. More specifically, it could mean up to 500 euros and 6 card points in case an agent of the authority contemplates how you carry it out. You’ll think twice from now on, that’s for sure.

We may think that parking in the opposite direction does not hurt anyone, but it is not the mere fact of leaving the vehicle parked in that way, but the way you take to leave it that way. And it is that, as it is collected in the General Regulation of Circulation, “When parking or parking has to be carried out on urban roads on the road or on the shoulder, the vehicle will be placed as close as possible to its right edge, except in the one-way street, in which it can also be placed on the left side.“, although there is more.

And it is that another point of this same regulation can be somewhat confusing for the occasion, and even not understand why it is applied, but deep down it has all the logic in the world. This refers to “It is forbidden to drive in the opposite direction to the direction of travel, whatever the distance”, something that seems unnecessary to explain why it falls out of the box and that has nothing to do with parking in the opposite direction.

Well, nothing is further from reality, since to park in the opposite direction you have previously had to invade the opposite lane, violating a basic and fundamental rule of movement. This action may not only imply a violation, but also an accident due to the risk involved in driving in the opposite direction to traffic. In the event that an agent of the authority witnesses this illegality, he can apply a fine of up to 500 euros and a withdrawal of 6 points from the card as it is a serious infraction.

But if you have reached this point in the article and you still have the same to park in the opposite direction tempting your luck and thinking that you will not be so delusional as to do it in the presence of the police, we will tell you not to run so much. And it is that regardless of whether you manage to carry out this recklessness with “success”, you are not exempt from receiving a more than justified sanction, since a parking regulator -or an agent of the authority- who sees a car parked in the opposite direction can also establish a slight fine of up to 100 euros.