Germany has announced a slight tightening of penalties for various traffic offenses, including heavier fines for exceeding speed limits but also penalties for parking a combustion car in a space for plug-in hybrid and electric cars.

As a general rule, the amount of the fine of penalties that already existed has been doubled and new offenses have been created that affect all road users, from cyclists to heavy vehicles, including cars, both private and used shared.

Changes in German law now provide for a fine of 55 euros for those who park a combustion vehicle in a parking space for electric vehicles. It is the same amount that will be applied to those who illegally park in spaces reserved for disabled people (previously this fine was 35 euros) or for parking private vehicles in a space with priority for shared use cars.

Fine as a solution where civility does not go

For the sake of helping to promote electric mobility, and for a purely logical matter, the points where there are chargers for electric vehicles usually have one or two parking spaces reserved for each charger. In this way, users of plug-in electric or hybrid cars who need to recharge their vehicle upon arrival at the destination (in a shopping center, for example), can have it easier.

Normally these places have chargers to recharge the car battery, so the problem is not so much having removed the parking space, but rather makes recharging impossible for anyone who may need it.

However, more or less frequently, users of electric cars sometimes find that the space reserved for these vehicles is occupied by a combustion car. Not only that: Sometimes an electric car is parked that is not using the charger, so it is also misusing the space and potentially harming other users.

The proportion of this type of parking is usually low in relation to the total parking in question; in any case, and although they are the only free spaces in the entire car park, Improperly hindering them is clearly a non-civic act it can potentially other citizens. Ideally, the intended use should always be respected, but in practice the best deterrent seems to work is to touch the pocket of the potential offender.

Penalties for speeding also increase

Germany has taken advantage of this change in regulations at the state level to establish new speeding penalties on both urban and interurban roads. Contrary to what many people still believe, even German motorways (Autobahn) have a generic speed limit set at 130 km / h. Only some specific sections do not have a speed limit, simply a recommendation not to exceed 130 km / h.

On highways and motorways, sanctions have been established in ten sections or levels, ranging from 20 euros (if the established limit is exceeded by up to 10 km / h) to 600 euros and 2 points if the limit is exceeded by 70 km / h or more.

