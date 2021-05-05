Parker probe picks up low-frequency radio signals on Venus

The Parker solar probe has found a strange sign on venus, the second planet in the solar system. The mission on its way to our Sun has found by maneuvering on Venus that there are low-frequency radio signals on the planet.

The Parker solar probe had to descend to a distance of 833 kilometers from the surface of Venus and that was where its instruments recorded a low frequency radio signal, as explained in Science Alert. Actually, there is nothing strange about this event. Rather, it is a sign that the Parker mission had passed through the ionosphere of Venus. But, What is the ionosphere? It is a layer of the upper atmosphere of the planet, but that we can also find in others like Earth.

This novelty might seem unimportant, but it is not. Is It is the first time that an instrument has been able to record direct in situ measurements of the upper atmosphere of Venus in almost 30 years.. In addition, these new records “will allow us to better understand the changes of Venus in response to cyclical changes in the Sun,” they indicate in Science Alert. “I was very excited to have new data from Venus,” the astronomer said in a press release. Glyn collinson, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The data was collected last July. However, the data has to get to us first and it always takes a while to analyze the data that comes to us. In this video the signal can be heard as the Parker probe enters the ionosphere:

Two very similar planets as well as different

Venus and Earth are two planets that are very similar in size and composition. But at the same time they have many things that differentiate them. In fact, it can be said that Venus is the hellish version of Earth, since it is a toxic and scorching planet due to its high temperatures.

Those similarities and differences fascinate experts. Especially for planetary scientists and astrobiologists, since understanding what Venus is like can help us learn more about how life arises. And it could also help us search for exoplanets that may have life beyond the options (unconfirmed) within our solar system.

Despite all the new information Venus could give us, it is not a priority today. This is mainly due to the fact that it is a planet to which it is impossible to send a mission to its surface, at least for the moment. As would not survive 462 degrees Celsius. Therefore, our main asset to search for life today is Mars.

Parker probe

Source: NASA

The Parker Solar Probe is a NASA mission to the Sun. On its way, the satellite has to make a series of approaches to the planets in its path. Earth, Venus and Mercury served (and will serve) the mission to gain momentum towards the Sun, which is your true goal. However, along the way, he also records data on what he finds. The low-frequency radio signal encountered by the Parker probe is an example of this.

The Parker mission will seek answers to great mysteries related to the Sun: what happens in the crown of the star and why are solar winds produced. For this, it has a special protection against high temperatures, since it will be the object created by the human being that comes closest to the Sun.

Life on Venus?

Last September, the planet Venus carried hopeful news: there could be life in the high clouds of Venus. Or, at least, that was the conclusion of an investigation in which phosphine had been found.

However, afterwards, research has continued on the matter and everything indicates that we still do not have enough evidence to affirm that life exists on the second planet of the solar system. However, scientists were waiting for the Parker Solar Probe, also known as the Parker Solar Probe, to approach the surface of Venus to learn more about this topic. Also the approach of the Solar Orbiter of the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym) should provide more data. At the moment, nothing indicates that there is life on the planet named after the Roman goddess of love.

In short, we still have a lot to know about the planet Venus; but little by little we can get to know him better. And that could help us know more about life in the universe.

