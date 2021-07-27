Parker-Chisora-Joyce, a curious love triangle at heavyweight

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

In many areas of life, three are multitudes.

When everything seemed pointing towards a rematch between Joseph Parker Y Dereck Chisora after the triumph of the first a few months ago over the British, Joe Joyce has joined the equation. The New Zealander and Chisora ​​were negotiating to meet again in the fall, a match that, in our opinion, added nothing special to Parker’s résumé, to Chisora’s list of wars, or to the heavyweight division itself, which can offer more engaging matches.

However, the only obstacle to closing the fight was the bag. DAZN / Matchroom said there was no money to pay them what they asked, above a million euros and around a million and a half per beard, so they were looking for ways to settle the lawsuit.

However, following his recent win over Carlos Takam, Joe joyce has entered the scene. And, sportingly, his status as an official WBO challenger adds a lot of interest when it comes to boxing reward.

Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, has said he wants his mentee to be active at 35, and is looking for him to fight in October. Chisora, in principle, was more attracted to the rematch with Parker, but a good offer and being an official candidate in a body could make him change his mind.

