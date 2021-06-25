Parken, an auspicious stadium with one last gloomy memory

The Parken in Copenhagen, scene this Monday of the match of Round of 16 of the European Championship between Spain and Croatia, is a favorable field for the Spanish team, which He has only lost a meeting there, but he has a sad memory from his last visit thirteen years ago.

Spain, recently proclaimed European champion for the second time in its history, played a friendly at the Danish national stadium on August 20, 2008, a few hours after the accident of a plane belonging to the Spanair company at the Barajas airport that cost the lives of 154 people.

The Spanish Football Federation proposed to suspend the match as a sign of mourning. His Danish counterpart was in favor of playing because the match had been scheduled for a long time and the tickets were sold out. In the end it was played, but several planned commemorative events were suspended and a minute of silence was observed.

“Today the least important was football, after what happened in Barajas, but we are professionals and we had to do our best, “said Xabi Alonso., author of two of the three goals for the team coached by Vicente del Bosque (0-3).

Spain has visited the Danish national stadium five times to face the “Red Dynamite” and has only lost once: in 1993, in a qualifying match for the World Cup 94, by 1 to 0, goal by Flemming Poulsen.

His first two visits were to the old Idrtsparken, on which Parken stands.; the first, a qualifying match for the Eurocup in September 1974, with a victory (1-2); and six years later, a friendly that ended in a draw (2-2).

Already in the current Parken, after the defeat in 1993, both teams met again in 1995 in another qualifying match for Euro 96, which ended with a tie to some. And in the friendly 2008.

Spain once again faced Denmark on its territory. In October 2007, in the game in which Luis Aragonés changed the scheme, He straightened the classification and laid the foundations for a style that would allow him to win three titles. It was played in Aarhus by suspension due to an attempted aggression by a fan on the referee in Denmark-Sweden.

None of the current players of the Spanish team was in the team that won in 2008 at Parken, but there is one who has achieved it with his club. Koke did it in February 2018 with Atlético de Madrid, against Copenhagen, in the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League, a competition that the “colchonero” team would end up winning that year.

Five years ago, Real Madrid had visited that stadium in the Champions League to play against the same team. In the “white” team was Luka Modric, author of the first goal of the visitor victory (0-2).

The Croatian national team has visited Parken twice. In 1997, in a World Cup qualifying match, they lost 3-1. Seven years later, in a friendly before the Eurocup, he won by 1 to 2.