Park Seo-Joon would have joined the cast of the Marvels

The second Captain Marvel movie, titled How We Know How “The Marvels”, you might have a new face in your cast. There is nothing official, but different Asian media are reporting that the South Korean actor Park seo-joon has been hired for an unknown role for the Marvel movie.

Not the smallest detail is given about his possible role. Apparently, Seo-Joon will depart for the United States in the second half of 2021 to begin filming for the Brie Larson sequel. However, the agency that is responsible for representing the actor, Awesome Ent, has responded with a “No comment” when asked about it.

Park Seo-Joon participated in the award-winning “Parasite” in 2019 and has also starred in several South Korean-produced series and movies.

Previously, director Nia Dacosta posted an image of Park Seo-Jon on her Twitter, so perhaps Seo-Joon has long been in the director’s spotlight.

This Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to begin filming this July, ahead of a theatrical release scheduled for the November 11, 2022. In this film we have confirmed the presence of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Inman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Beyond this, they have not confirmed more details, although we do know that actress Zawe Ahston is part of the cast of the film, initially in a role as an antagonist.

Via information | Starnews Korea | Allkpop