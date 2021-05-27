Park renamed in memory of Luis “Luo” Álvarez, Hispanic hero in the 9/11 attacks



Days before dying, June 2019.

Photo: Zach Gibson / Getty Images

It was a bittersweet and emotional day for Alaine Álvarez as he attended the inauguration of the recently renamed “Detective Luis G. Álvarez Memorial Park” in honor of her late husband, in Oceanside, Long Island (NY).

“Now more than ever we must cling to hope ”, Alaine Alvarez said Tuesday at the dedication of the new name for the small park on Terrell Avenue, less than a mile from where Luis Alvarez lived with his family. “A place where one can come and reflect on life, to find a sense of peace, clarity and connection with nature ”, affirmed the widow.

Luis “Luo” Álvarez, former Marine and former New York Police Detective (NYPD) which became a Outstanding Fighter for the September 11 Victims Compensation Fund (WTC VCF), died at age 53 in June 2019. His death was the result of a long battle with cancer stemming from his heroic work at Ground Zero after 9/11.

His mother Aida, who struggles every day to recover from her loss, is also grateful that with this park her son’s legacy will endure. “When you’re in a positive environment you feel good, so I hope everyone feels good coming here,” Ms. Alvarez said, Fox News was quoted as saying.

This inauguration of the park occurs when the Deadline to register for the Victims Compensation Fund is approaching in late July, after it had spread.

“It’s an added impetus and an added concern for 9/11 responders because we hear all the talk about comorbidities,” said Lt. Mark Torre, commanding officer of the NYPD bomb squad who passed 60 days working at Ground Zero after the 2001 attacks. “And many of us have different ailments and things, which no one really knows how they could be significantly affected, negatively affected by the introduction of the whole COVID ”.

Although this park is dedicated to Luis Álvarez, his brother recalled that he was always fighting for others and would have liked this park to honor all the victims of September 11 and the lifeguards. “A true testament to the selfless hero that he was.”

At the time of the 2001 terrorist attack, Álvarez was 34 years old. Cancer was diagnosed in 2016. Just two weeks before he passed away, he was at a hearing in Washington DC where the comedian Jon stewart he scolded Congress for failing to secure money for a victims’ compensation fund established after the 9/11 attacks.

Emaciated, the retired detective told legislators that time that he was preparing to receive his 69th chemotherapy session for colon cancer. But his liver was paralyzed and the doctors told him there was nothing else they could do.

The collapse of the World Trade Center in September 2001 sent a thick dust cloud over Lower Manhattan and fires raged for weeks. Thousands of construction workers, police officers, firefighters and others spent time working in the soot, often without proper respiratory protection.

In the years since, many have seen their health decline, some with respiratory or digestive diseases that appeared almost immediately; others with illnesses that developed as they aged, including cancer.

As of 2019, more than 40,000 people had signed up for the Compensation Fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to having been at the World Trade Center, Pentagon or Shanksville (Pennsylvania) site after the attacks. To date, more than $ 5 billion in benefits had been awarded from the $ 7.4 billion fund, with approximately 21,000 pending claims.

Almost 3,000 people died in the attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, in the worst terrorist attack in American history. Only 60% of the fatalities of that day have been identified. And many more have died or reported illnesses in later years as a result of the events.

A park in Nassau County was officially renamed today for the late 9/11 hero, NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez placeholder image Read more: https://t.co/75dLeZ2swZ#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/rT9fKskPTv – WCBS Newsradio 880 (@ wcbs880) May 25, 2021

We lost another 9/11 first reply. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez. pic.twitter.com/rnbhYuFNGJ – RayPfeiferFoundation (@RayPfeiferFDTN) June 29, 2019