Parity and legislative reelection 2021/07/15

One of the aspects of the recent federal elections that has not received enough attention was the fact that, for the first time, we were able to observe the interaction of the principle of gender parity in legislative candidacies with reelection for these positions.

As we know, gender parity in legislative candidacies is a constitutional obligation of political parties since the 2014 political reform, while the possibility of seeking reelection – approved in that same reform – came into force out of date. In this sense, the local level is ahead of the federal level since, in most entities, legislative and municipal re-election were observed for the first time since 2018 – and this year we are observing its second cycle.

Let’s go by parts and return to the scope of the 300 federal councils elected by the principle of relative majority. Although it is true that the allocation by proportional representation has not yet been made, it should be remembered that the party lists have been equal since 2009.

What effects has gender parity had on candidacies in the conformation of Congresses? In 2009, when the gender quota was 40% but there were exceptions, women achieved 52 single-member victories (only 17.3% of the 300 districts). In 2012, when the gender quota remained at 40%, but without exceptions, women obtained 91 seats (30.3 percent). In 2015, with parity in candidacies, women won 117 seats with a relative majority (39 percent). In 2018, this number reached 141 districts (47 percent). Well, last June, women won in 148 of the districts with a relative majority (49.3%), so the next Legislature will be the most equal in our history. It is easy to say but, between 2009 and 2021, the triumphs of women in districts with a relative majority practically tripled, going from 52 to 148 seats. The gender gap that we have observed for years in relative majority councils seems to have disappeared.

Now, what results do we observe in terms of legislative reelection? According to the records of the Chamber of Deputies, 169 legislators were able to seek reelection by the principle of relative majority and, among them, 113 obtained it. This means that two thirds of the deputies who tried to seek reelection were successful.

—A considerable advantage for those who already held these positions. On the other hand, it can be said that in 37.6% of the 300 districts of the country there will be reelected deputies. It is worth mentioning that this proportion is not very different from those observed in the Latin American continent, and is in accordance with both the characteristics of our mixed electoral system, and the role that party leaders play in deciding who can reappear or not on the electoral ballots. .

What results did the single-member deputies who sought reelection have? Did they have better or worse luck than their male counterparts? Of the 113 councils that won reelection, 59 wins were for women and 54 for men: that is, 52% of those who will repeat their positions with a relative majority in the next legislature will be women. Seen from another perspective, 59 of the 148 winning deputies were re-elected to their positions (39.8%), while among the deputies this occurred in 54 of 152 cases (35.5 percent).

This result is highly relevant, since it suggests that consecutive reelection did not prove to be an obstacle to progress in the political representation of women in Congress. On the other hand, the fact that the success rate in the reelection of women has been higher than that of men casts doubt on many questions that they have made to them. Hopefully the legislative experience of these 113 deputies will be noticed in the next Legislature.