Paris will once again hold face-to-face fashion shows in July and could host guests respecting protocol

Paris will once again hold fashion shows in person in July, as announced on Tuesday by the organizer of the calendar, the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, which has not been able to host catwalks since last September due to the pandemic.

“The firms of the official calendar will be able to make parades and face-to-face presentations. Depending on the evolution of the health situation, it will be possible to host guests respecting the capacity and a specific sanitary protocol established by the public powers “, indicated the Federation.

Is it would be the first face-to-face catwalk in months: Last September only a few brands were able to organize fashion shows, but in both January and March the men’s, women’s and Haute Couture presentations took place exclusively online.

This time, The parades, which will take place between July 5 and 8, will continue to be broadcast on the internet through the Federation’s web platform, as well as in the networks of the different firms.

The announcement of the Federation He only referred to the autumn-winter 2021 Haute Couture collections, but not to the men’s ready-to-wear for spring-summer 2022, which take place a week before, from June 22 to 27, and which in principle will keep the digital format.

The Official calendar will be published next June 7 and in it will be present firms such as Christian Dior, Chanel, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Alexandre Vauthier, Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, which will premiere in Haute Couture, Elie Saab and Fendi Couture,