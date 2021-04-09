Paris Saint Germain works hard to retain Mbappé, confesses Pochettino

Recent rumors of a hypothetical transfer of Mbappe for Real Madrid next summer they received a response today from the coach of the PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, who stated at a press conference that the forward and the club “are working” so that he stays in Paris “for a long time.”

Specifically, the Argentine coach said that the PSG He is working to “reach an agreement” to expand Mbappé’s current link with the club, whose contract expires in June 2022.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara responds to the fans about the return of Matías Almeyda

According to information from four sports, the French international has decided not to renew with the capital club and hopes that this summer Real Madrid will reach an agreement with the ownership of PSG for his transfer (some media place his termination clause at around 180 million euros) .

“The desire of the club is for him to stay, so they are working in that direction,” added the former Tottenham coach, who spared no praise for one of their best scorers: “Kylian has a great maturity despite his youth and for now he’s calm and focused on helping the team achieve its goals. “

For his part, the player has so far avoided commenting on this matter.

On Wednesday, after the victory of the Parisians in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in Munich, the French footballer spoke to the media but refused to talk about his future: “I don’t want everyone to talk about me and not talk about the team victory, “he said.

Pochettino said at the press conference prior to the league game against Strasbourg that the rumors are “something that cannot be controlled”, but that in high-level football they are already “used” to them: “it is clear that the rumors they will always be there, latent … ”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content