Thanks to a strong investment and high-quality reinforcements, in the last decade, the Paris Saint-Germain became a regular team of France to become a team to beat the Ligue 1 and one of the most important clubs in Europe.

It is because of that Amazon Prime Video He chose them to create a documentary series about the team, which will be released in late 2020. The project, still unnamed, will include exclusive images captured during the current one 2019-20 season and from the last 50 years, to better tell the story of one of the most beloved clubs in France.

The documentary series will include interviews with past and current players, coaches, fans and club executives. With this show, PSG joins other clubs like Tottenham, Manchester City, Leed United Y Borussia Dortmund, who already have documentaries or participations in original Netflix series.

