Paris Saint Germain renews Neymar until 2025

Paris Saint-Germain announced this Saturday the renewal of the contract for Neymar until 2025, although it did not disclose the economic terms of the agreement.

A message from the PSG In social networks, it showed the Brazilian international attacker, smiling, with a shirt with the number 2025, at the same time that the club announced the news in a statement.

At the end of this contract, Neymar, 29, who arrived at PSG in 2017 from FC Barcelona, ​​will have spent eight seasons under the discipline of the Parisian club.

Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the extension of Neymar Jr.’s contract for three more seasons until June 30, 2025. ❤️ # NeymarJr2025 https://t.co/mFpBExp4DY – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) May 8, 2021

“I am very happy, very happy, to renew with Paris,” said the player in a statement to the club’s television, in which he added that in these four years “I have changed a lot, I have learned a lot.”

“I am proud to be part of the history of Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, I have improved as a person and also as a player,” he stressed, before reiterating his goal of placing the club “among the top”.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in the statement that “the center of gravity of our ambitious project to make PSG bigger is in the hearts, talents and total involvement of our players.”

In his four years with the Parisian team, “Ney” has won nine national titles: three leagues, two cups, two league cups and two super cups.

In addition, PSG reached their first Champions League final last year, beating Bayern Munich 1-0.

The renewal of Neymar comes when the player had a year left on his contract with the club from the capital of the Seine, the same situation in which the other great star of PSG, the French Kylian Mbappé, finds himself.

Mauricio Pochettino: “Neymar’s renewal speaks of the club’s ambitions today and for the future.” ❤️ # NeymarJr2025 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) May 8, 2021

On the other hand, Mbappé has not yet renewed his contract, nor was anything said about him today, amid speculation about his possible move to another team, with Real Madrid as one of the major stakeholders.

