Paris Saint-Germain rejects controversial super league approach

(Bloomberg) – French soccer giant Paris Saint-Germain has sided with Europe’s governing body by rejecting plans for a separatist 12-team Super League, a blow to the controversial new project.

“Paris Saint-Germain firmly believes that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent in this from the beginning, ”club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report.

The Qatari-owned PSG, one of the richest clubs in Europe and which has qualified for the semi-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League, adds weight to the ranks of teams opposed to the plans. Germany’s six-time European champions Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been critical, joining a global outcry from fans and governments.

The reluctance of teams from France and Germany to join the € 4 billion ($ 4.8 billion) Super League, funded by JPMorgan Chase & Co, is a potential drag on the appeal of the rogue championship. PSG has a team of world superstars, led by Brazilian Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe. Al-Khelaifi spent an estimated total of more than 400 million euros to get them to Paris.

“This project just doesn’t work without France and Germany,” said Francois Godard, media analyst at Enders Analysis. “How can you sell as a European league when you only talk about Milan, Madrid and London?”

The Super League has received interest from potential media partners, but no agreement has been reached, according to a source close to the discussions. Documents prepared earlier this year, seen by Bloomberg, show that the new league is considering allowing individual clubs to broadcast four games on their own digital apps or television channels.

The confrontation reflects the evolution of the world’s most popular sport as a global business. Led by clubs from England, Italy and Spain, teams with large fan bases and significant debt are looking to get more cash from broadcast rights and shore up revenue after a year of empty stadium matches.

Under the Super League plan, teams like Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid would start their own championship in August. Six teams from England, three from Italy and three from Spain have signed up so far. The so-called “founding members” say they intend to sign up three more permanent members and offer spots to five more teams each season. The 20 teams would meet in the middle of the week as an alternative to the current Champions League.

The Qatari owners of PSG have close ties to UEFA and the country is scheduled to host the World Cup next year – a tournament that could take a major hit if FIFA decides to ban Super League players from participating.

Bayern and Dortmund have issued statements in opposition to the Super League plans. They did not immediately respond when contacted for further comment. While German clubs have started to open up to external funding, they remain under-funded compared to their English rivals. Supporter participation remains key, as members still make key decisions in most Bundesliga clubs and commercial investors are prohibited from owning more than 49% of voting shares.

Original Note: Paris Saint-Germain Rejects Soccer Super League Approach (1)

