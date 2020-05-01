Paris Saint-Germain is close to having another Brazilian player in its squad. According to information from the Portuguese newspaper “O Jogo”, the club from France is close to finalizing the signing of left-back Alex Telles, from Porto.

Alex Telles is an idol of Porto and won the Portuguese Championship in the 2017/18 season (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

The amount that the Parisian club will pay to the Portuguese will be 25 million euros (R $ 148.2 million), an amount that meets the request of the Dragons, since at the end of next season the Brazilian of 27 could leave the team for free.

The signing of Alex Tellex is a special request from coach Thomas Tuchel, who will not have Kurzawa next season. The French winger ends his contract with PSG and will not renew. Tuchel wants someone to fight with Spanish Juan Bernat.

Alex Telles is the top scorer in Porto’s history. In 183 games, the Brazilian scored 21 times. In the current season, until the stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were 10 goals in 40 games. The player also gave nine assists.

GREMMY AND YOUTH IN THE TWIST

If the negotiation is confirmed, two Brazilian clubs will be very happy: Juventude and Grêmio. The two clubs from Rio Grande do Sul were the first in the player’s career, which was revealed by the Caxias do Sul club and burst with the Tricolor shirt.

Through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, both will have a percentage of the sale price of Alex Telles. Juventude is entitled to 3.35%, which represents 837.5 thousand euros (about R $ 5 million). The Porto Alegre team, on the other hand, will receive only 0.56%, that is 140 thousand euros (R $ 830 thousand).

