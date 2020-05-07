Parisians will need to show forms to use public transport and still have to avoid parks, but will be able to shop at Champs-Élysées stores, according to the new measures adopted to start the suspension of coronavirus isolation in France from Monday to market.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announces loosening of isolation measures 07/05/2020 Christophe Archambault / Pool via REUTERS

Photo: .

Although France accumulates 25,809 deaths, which makes it one of the nations most affected by Covid-19, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said at a news conference that there has already been enough progress in containing the disease and supporting hospitals to if you start easing restrictions.

But some regions, including the Paris area, will remain “red zones” – in these places the end of the national isolation of almost two months will be more cautious.

“The country is cut in two, and the virus is circulating more quickly in some regions, especially the Paris region, which is very densely populated,” said Philippe.

“In the Paris region, the infection rate is slowly falling, but it remains very high, higher than we expected. That is why in these territories we need to be extra vigilant.”

Administrative regions around Calais, Strasbourg and Dijon will also remain “red zones” where some restrictions will remain – such as keeping parks, gardens and secondary schools closed.

In other parts of France, cafés and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low.

The elderly and vulnerable were advised to continue to observe the same distance from isolation in the coming months, but the premier said that this will not be mandatory, leaving it to common sense.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

