Paris prosecutor’s office investigates rapper Lil Baby for drug transport

Lil Baby, here at the 2021 BET Awards, was detained by police in Paris this Thursday.

. – Lil Baby, an American musician and rapper with a string of collaborative hits, and another individual are in police custody in France suspected of transporting illicit drugs, the Paris prosecutor’s office told CNN on Thursday.

Basketball star James Harden, recently of the Brooklyn Nets, and Lil Baby were in Paris for Fashion Week, the rapper’s social media posts showed.

Lil Baby’s arrest occurred in the eighth arrondissement of Paris late Thursday afternoon, a source close to the investigation told CNN.

Harden was detained by police, as a video widely shared on social media shows, but was not arrested, the source added.

The prosecution informed CNN that the investigation is ongoing.

CNN reached out to a representative for Lil Baby for comment.