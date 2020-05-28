Renaud Capuçon, a French violinist accustomed to playing for more than 2,000 people, performed on Thursday in front of a completely empty auditorium, but said the experience was no worse because of that.

“It’s like a return to life,” said the musician about his performance, his first in the Paris Philharmonic auditorium since the Covid-19 epidemic forced the cancellation of all concerts in March.

“We are all very happy to be able to play again after the long period when everything was closed. It is a real renaissance,” he said.

Capuçon and his 23-person string orchestra performed the piece “Metamorphosen”, by German composer Richard Strauss.

The auditorium, which can accommodate up to 2,400 people, was empty, except for two members of the team who wore surgical masks – in compliance with the French government order that prohibits agglomerations and which is still in force even with the loosening of other restrictions.

The members of the orchestra did not need to wear masks, but had to sit at least three feet away from each other on the stage.

The audience was virtual: people watched and heard from home, via live broadcast on the auditorium’s website.

