It is reported that Paris Jackson to star in American Horror Story. Yep, Michael Jackson’s daughter will be performing in the show’s next season.

Sources in the production told TMZ that Paris will appear in at least 1 episode of the popular FX horror series. The anticipated series, which was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, will be called “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” Creator Ryan Murphy recently gave a glimpse of what’s coming 2 stories in a season.

Season 10 of AHS will have two stories, that is, two mini-seasons. Murphy confirmed, “One set by The Sea” already has its cast, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates. Murphy said that the cast for the second mini-season or story, “A Second by the Sand” will be announced soon.

But, Jackson is said to appear in the second mini season, as well as Emma Roberts who has been a part of AHS since season 3. Season 10 is currently in production.

Paris Jackson had previously worked as an actress, she appeared in the FOX series “Star” and the comedy film, “Gringo.”

This news of Paris Jackson at AHS comes just with the release of her and British band The Struts’ single, “Low Key in Love.”

Anyways, Paris Jackson will be featured in American Horror Story.

Meh! I haven’t seen AHS for like three or four seasons… I start to watch it and it bores me. The Sarah Paulson series didn’t catch me either … something was screaming at me FAAAAKE, it was like seeing them all dressed up, not natural. Ok, maybe I’m the supah exquisite witch. LOL! Maybe I’ll take a look at the T10 to see if I like the plot …

Share this news!