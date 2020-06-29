Paris Jackson talks about the emotional damage she has experienced after the loss of her father | Instagram

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, who is a model, actress and singer, revealed the suffering and emotional damage So strong that he has suffered after these years of losing his father in 2009.

When Michael left due to a heart attack drug-induced, Paris was only 11 years old and tried to stay away from the media and the spotlight.

But now, after 10 years He decided to go out into the world and realized that music is what he was born for.

In a six part documentary about his life called Unfiltered, Paris talks about her childhood and feel pressured to follow in my father’s footsteps and be compared to him.

Even she says in the trailer for it: « You see a girl grow up in public view, you forget that I am a human. He was against letting the world in, because it was not a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now. «

That is why as part of that process she let the cameras follow her while launching a album with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

He met Gabriel, who he claims to be his muse, in a Pub rock ‘n’ roll on Sunset strip from Los Angeles and the couple plays as the folk band The Soundflowers.

When I met Gabe, I immediately vibrated and started making music. I feel like we have the same level of damage. Gabe understands the pain I’ve been through, and has helped me realize that was what I was born for. «

Some sources say the documentary aims to promoting Paris talent and offers insight into her judgments growing up as the daughter of Michael Jackson.

It is worth mentioning that he made it clear that won’t go into detail about the accusations of abuse against his father.

Her administration and attorneys have been very vigilant in protecting her from delving too deep into Michael’s demons. It feels like the right time for Paris to share its own journey with the world, especially during her teens. ”

It should be noted that Paris started making music since the 12 yearsOne year after his father’s departure, and although it took him 10 years to follow in his footsteps, he was always clear that he loved music.