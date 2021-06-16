Paris Jackson suffers from paparazzi anxiety

Paris jackson, the daughter of the king of pop Michael jackson, was present in the program “Red Table Talk” by Jada Pinkett Smith, for conversation about what it’s like to live under the constant gaze of the press.



There, she revealed that since she was a child, anxiety and long-term trauma from enduring countless paparazzi are the effects that she has experienced as a public figure.

“I suffer auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and I’ve been going to therapy for many things, but that included. I can hear the crunch of a garbage bag and wince in panic. I think it’s a standard PTSD, ”he said.

In this regard, he also said that came to wear masks when in public with her famous father, but hiding her face did nothing to protect her from prying eyes from the media.

Now 23 years old, one would expect that he has regained control of his life in some respects, however unpleasant experiences have left him to people sign a confidentiality agreement before entering your home, that to maintain some privacy.

It seems that the life of artists is not as easy to cope with as many would think and, like everything in life, it also has its disadvantages to have fame which could be very stormy.