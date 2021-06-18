Paris Jackson grateful that her suicide attempts failed. Jackson said she was very grateful that her past attempts to kill herself didn’t work and that she is now in a better frame of mind than when she was a teenager.

The 23-year-old singer and actress, daughter of Michael Jackson, admitted that she tried to take her own life several times in the past, and while she sometimes felt “annoyed that it didn’t work” after trying, she now couldn’t be happier. to be alive.

“Many people feel remorse when they attempt suicide. Like a last minute regret. There have been times when I felt it, others that I didn’t. Where was I upset that it didn’t work out. But I can say several years later that I am truly grateful that I didn’t. Things have improved. “

Paris said she was told to kill herself on a daily basis, the online harassment, cyberbullying she received on the internet in her teens was unbearable, and left her feeling depressed.

“And I think a lot of that was not knowing who I was, being a young girl going through puberty and probably a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure. It was very difficult. And people told me to kill myself every day. And I was depressed. “

She was very bullied at school, so she tried to die another time. The “Space Between” star also explained that she was able to come to a much better frame of mind by radically accepting that it was not her time to die yet.

Speaking to Willow Smith on an episode of “Red Table,” she said:

“Initially I think it was – it’s kind of kinky, the radical acceptance that it shouldn’t be.” “So it’s just a radical acceptance of, ‘When it’s my time, it will be my time,’ and I’ll wait until then. And while waiting, I have found more joys in life and more ways to cope and more ways to really live instead of just existing. “

And it is that the daughter of Michael Jackson spoke of his darkest moments in fame. The constant stalking of the paparazzi left her with PTSD, paranoia, nightmares, and auditory hallucinations – she hears camera clicks and trash bags moving, even when they’re not there. She feels the constant expectation to represent herself and her family name well in public, even when she is afraid. She says that all of that trauma has affected every aspect of her life, especially in romantic relationships.

“Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can greatly affect every aspect of your life. I have started the healing process. “

Paris says she is grateful for her family’s support, naming her siblings, Prince and Bigi, who have shown their understanding and kindness since she came out as queer when she was 14 years old. And it is because of her protected life (after the death of Michael Jackson, Paris was raised by her grandmother, jehovah’s witness, Katherine Jackson) Paris struggled to find her identity in the midst of her sexuality. “I’m still figuring it out,” he said.

Now Paris is following in her father’s footsteps, pursuing the dream of becoming a musician. She released her debut album, Wilted, in November 2020, a project filled with her grief over her breakup with Gabriel Glen. Paris told Willow that she feels all this expectation from the industry about her being the daughter of Michael Jackson, but that for her the opinion of her father is a priority, “I feel that he would be proud,” she said.

Honestly, Paris’s childhood or rather her adolescence and life after her father’s death shouldn’t have been easy at all, I can’t imagine what happened, the horrible things they said to her. I’m glad you feel so much better now. Good Luck!

