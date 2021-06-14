Paris Jackson Confesses That The Paparazzi Caused Her Long-Term Trauma

Anxiety and long-term trauma from enduring countless paparazzi since she was a child are the effects that Paris Jackson has experienced as a public figure, she confessed on the Red Table Talk program.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for many things, but that included. Hearing the crunch of a garbage bag makes me shudder with panic. I think it’s a standard PTSD, ”he said.

It may interest you: Kelly Osbourne confessed that she drank alcohol again during the pandemic, after four years sober

One way Jackson says he maintains some privacy is by asking people in his home to sign confidentiality agreements.

Michael Jackson’s daughter spoke with Willow Smith about their friendship and her interest in music and modeling, as well as mental health and sexuality.

Jackson, who has dated both men and women, shared that while there is tension with some of her family members over her sexuality, she has relied on her brothers, Prince and Prince Michael II, and her old friend Omer Bhatti. .

He explained that to better connect with his brother, Prince Jackson, in high school he joined a student-run club that unites LGBTQ + youth and allies. “Not many people can say they have siblings who support them like this.”

In 2020 Paris Jackson and her then-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, who formed the acoustic duo The Soundflowers, had a documentary series on Facebook Watch called Unfiltered, which provided a glimpse into their private lives.