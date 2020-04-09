Many are the celebrities who are fighting the pandemic through economic solidarity

The relatives of the socialite Paris Hilton, specifically those in charge of managing the heritage of the Hilton hotel empire, have announced that they will donate $ 5 million to various medical centers in Los Angeles County, as well as another $ 5 million to various countries in Africa, ahead of the necessary injection of additional funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a press release, the company has revealed that the money comes directly from the charitable foundation that its founder, Conrad N. Hilton, established in 1944 to assist the most disadvantaged communities in California society. In fact, part of this financial outlay will go directly to those people who live on the street and do not have regular income.

In this way, the powerful clan has wanted to get involved in the help that the overburdened health systems that tirelessly fight to save lives must receive in these extraordinary times, without forgetting the one that must be provided to those groups most affected by this crisis in the economic and social plane.

