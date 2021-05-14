Paris Hilton to turn her wedding into a new reality show entitled ‘Paris in Love’

If she has always been proud of something Paris hilton, is to maintain a very close relationship with his fans, so he could not exclude them from such an important moment in his life as the one he is living now. The 40-year-old businesswoman and DJ is committed to Carter Reum since last February and will let the cameras document his big day for a new reality show entitled ‘Paris In Love’.

The show will be broadcast on the Peacock streaming service and will show both the planning and the link itself of “one of the most coveted single women in the world,” as defined in a press release.

Paris herself has also used her social networks to publicize this project by announcing that everyone will be invited to her link thanks to the magic of reality shows.

“In the 13-episode docuserie, we’ll follow Paris Hilton as he prepares to go through the altar, including the big day. From the purchase of the wedding dress and the choice of the venue for the celebration to the process of creating the wedding of your dreams abroad and attending what will undoubtedly be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, the spectators will join us in an entertaining and emotional journey and they will witness a personal side of Paris that only their closest friends and family have been able to see. ”