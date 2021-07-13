Paris Hilton to host a cooking show for Netflix – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

“Paris Hilton is cooking a new project,” so jokes a Variety article about the show with which the celebrity will arrive on Netflix.

This is Cooking With Paris, an amateur cooking show that will show Hilton “learning her way in the kitchen with the help of her famous friends,” according to the press release.

This bet represents a radical departure from the traditional cooking shows starring expert chefs with a respected career in this field, since the celebrity is not a chef in training, in fact, he does not really know how to cook.

For her, everything is new in this world, and that may be the attraction. In the series, the young woman will invite her friends into her kitchen, while immersing herself in new ingredients, recipes and her exotic kitchen gadgets.

According to Netflix, Hilton will embrace her “new domestic side as she learns to sauté, brown and grate.” It will also show her “culinary expertise (or lack thereof), her glamorous kitchen wardrobe, and her skills in throwing parties with some of her fabulous celebrity friends.”

Source: Digital Trends