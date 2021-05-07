Paris Hilton says she never wore the “Stop Being Poor” T-shirt

Paris hilton has gifted pop culture with some of the most iconic moments of the early 2000s, especially in fashion. Their Juicy Couture velvet tracksuits combined with designer bags and their XXL glasses marked an era and to this day they continue to be recreated by influencers from around the world.

However, one of her most controversial outfits to date turned out to be a montage. For years, a photo of the DJ at what appears to be a party has been circulating on the internet, with her arms raised and putting on a serious face while posing for the cameras, wearing a T-shirt that reads ‘Stop being poor’.

i was today years old when i found out paris’ “stop being poor” shirt was fake pic.twitter.com/aWr8sCv7VF – NICHOLAS DANTE (@nicholasdante_) May 4, 2021

“I never wore that shirt. It was all Photoshop. Everybody thinks it’s real but no“, Said Paris on TikTok to clarify once and for all that urban legend. “Do not believe everything you read,” he has recommended to his followers.

Actually, the slogan that adorned the garment was ‘Stop being desperate’ and Paris combined it with a long pink skirt for a show of the clothing collection that her sister Nicky had at that time held in Las Vegas in 2005.