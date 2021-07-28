Paris Hilton Says She Is Not Pregnant

Update:

Sorry to those you who were looking forward to Hilton Baby Content ™ ️, but Paris Hilton just confirmed she is not pregnant! On her This Is Paris podcast, Paris joked about being pregnant with triplets (lol) before spilling there’s no truth to the baby news.

“I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding, ”Paris said. “My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part.”

Paris said she has no idea where the baby rumors came from and thinks she maybe should have reconsidered wearing a push-up bra from her new lingerie line while going to dinner with her fiancé Carter Reum. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point, being in the industry as long as I have … You can’t always believe what you read. I’ve learned that, definitely, over the years of just being in this business. “

Original Story:

On the heels of a Page Six report that said our favorite hotel heiress Paris Hilton is pregnant, the star’s sister Nicky Hilton is saying it’s not actually true.

Nicky is on the set of a photoshoot for Avenue magazine today, and when the publication’s editor-in-chief Ben Widdicombe congratulated her on her sister’s happy baby news, Nicky seemed, well, confused.

According to Ben, Nicky said, “It’s not true.” After reading the Page Six report she added, “They have the story wrong.”

Paris hasn’t commented on any of this herself, but she has talked before about having kids with her fiancé Carter Reum. Paris and Carter have been engaged since February 2021, and during Paris’s appearance on The Trend Reporter with Mara, she opened up about starting IVF.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Paris said, explaining that her friend Kim Kardashian advised her to look into the process. “I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor.”

Opening up more about her experience with IVF, Paris said, “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times … Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time … that it wasn’t that bad. “

Now that Paris has found happiness with Carter, she’s ready to embark on the next chapter of her life. “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life,” Paris said on the podcast. “I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does. ”

