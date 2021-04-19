Paris Hilton revealed how the leak of her intimate video affected her

Paris hilton revealed that it had psychological consequences after her sex tape was released without her consent in 2003. The businesswoman said that after the leak, I cry “every day”And that the situation generated a post-traumatic stress disorder.

After seeing ‘Framing Britney Spears‘, the documentary that shows how sexism affected the pop singer, Paris was encouraged to speak about her heartbreaking experience in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Right after watching the Britney documentary my heart broke. Seeing all that brought back many memories. The way they treated us was very bad, ”observed the socialite.

18 years ago, Paris went through a legal battle against her ex-boyfriend Rick salomon, after a video of the two having sex was leaked on the Internet. In 2004, the man began distributing the video himself, calling it One night in Paris. The 40-year-old businesswoman claimed the images had been released without your consent and won the trial.

On the subject, Paris explained: “That will always be something that will hurt me for the rest of my life. It’s always there in the back of my mind. ” Then he added: “When it happened, people were very mean to me. The way they spoke to me on late night talk shows and in the media… Seeing all of that with my family was heartbreaking. “

The heiress to the hotel empire opened her heart and continued: “I cried every day, I didn’t want to leave my house. I felt like my life was over ”.

Regarding the content of the video, he indicated: “It was a private experience between two people. You love someone, you trust someone and that your trust is betrayed in that way and that everyone is looking and laughing… ”. In turn, he said that it was more “painful” for people to think he had done it “on purpose.” “That killed me,” he said in the interview. Finally, he completed: “I still get PTSD talking about it”.