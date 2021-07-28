Paris Hilton premieres the trailer for her cooking show on Netflix – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Netflix released on Tuesday the first trailer for businesswoman Paris Hilton’s cooking show, in which she will appear cooking different dishes accompanied by stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Nicky Hilton.

Cooking with Paris will hit the streaming platform on August 4 to present the socialite with certain difficulties when preparing their recipes with their guests.

In the trailer, the host is shown roasting meat with a diamond spatula, trying to soak a turkey, slicing a potato and tasting her food while wearing spectacular outfits in the kitchen.

Paris Hilton pokes fun at her cooking skills on Netflix’s new cooking show. In addition to the complications that arise, the socialite seeks help on her cell phone or in food places to decipher some foods that she does not know.

The new Hilton reality show focuses on entertainment and for this it invites personalities such as Kim Kardashian or Demi Lovato, who come to its kitchen to make the recipes it proposes.

The star of the show also served as an executive producer on the Netflix series alongside Aaron Saidman (Declassified), Eli Holzman (Project Runway Malaysia) and Rebecca Hertz.