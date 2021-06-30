Paris Hilton no longer has nightmares about her traumatic childhood



Paris Hilton.

Paris hilton has wanted to openly celebrate the fact that, at 40, he has stopped having nightmares about these aspects most negative and traumatic experiences of their childhood and adolescence, clearly marked by the abuses and humiliating treatment to which she was subjected during her stay in an authoritarian boarding school that, with the passage of time, has fortunately turned into an illegal one.

It must be remembered that the rich heiress came to testify in a parliamentary commission to shed more light about the hell that occurred in many of those private centersAll this within the framework of an investigation with which to delve into the details of such horrible dynamics and which has finally led to the application of exhaustive changes in that specific area of ​​the educational system.

Being able to speak openly about her experience in order to transform reality and, also, to be able to deal emotionally with the problem has been crucial for Paris Hilton, who also chose to open up about the suffering and fear that she experienced at that time in a successful and documentary developer. “I used to have a very pronounced insomnia problem, but since I made my documentary and started working hard to help children who have been through the same thing, I have had a very restful period. I no longer have nightmares and I have taken a very important step in my own healing process“, Explained Paris Hilton in conversation with the Wall Street Journal.

Thanks to this communicative strategy, the celebrity not only sleeps better at night, but also feels more liberated and with a clearer mind to continue cultivating her many professional projects and also to plan with enthusiasm her imminent wedding with her fiancé Carter Reum .