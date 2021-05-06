Paris Hilton never wore the “Stop Being Poor” blouse

Of course, the issue quickly went viral, especially when it came to the economic policies of the Republican Party in the United States. And that was how the photo, false, became an internet icon and pop culture.

Knowing that she was heir to the Hilton empire, no one questioned the veracity of that photo. All were predisposed to “eat the rich” feeling with Paris so no one questioned that that was a Photoshop edit and they just assumed the celebrity actually wore such a t-shirt.

To prove it, in a Tik Tok Paris showed the real photo of her at the party with the blouse of “Stop Being Desperate”. “This is what he really said: Stop being desperate. Don’t believe everything you read,” he says at the end of the video.