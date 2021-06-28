Paris Hilton makes her intentions to be a mom clear as soon as possible

So much so, that the wealthy heir to the Hilton hotel empire has now recognized that, at first, the idea of ​​recording a documentary about her life two years ago was fundamentally motivated by the direct and indirect profitability that it could get from this audiovisual product. . However, now that she is enjoying an unbeatable moment on a personal and sentimental level, prepared as she is to marry her fiancé Carter Reum sooner rather than later, Paris has revealed that her new goal for this recording is to show precisely that it could not be more. happy in his new life.

“It was one of my main goals, to earn money, because I was not happy in my personal life. And also taking into account all that I had been through, I felt that money equaled freedom, independence, feeling that nobody controls or represses you “, explained Paris Hilton in reference to those years of widespread abuse that she suffered, by teachers and other employees, in that boarding school where her parents took her in the middle of her preadolescence.