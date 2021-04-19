Paris Hilton launches NFT collection and raises more than $ 1.11 million

Paris Hilton has joined the non-fungible tokens (NFT) movement by launching her own crypto art collection.

Paris Hilton has collaborated with designer Blake Kathryn to launch her own NFT collection. The series has three unique pieces.

Two of the three pieces offered multiple sales. “Hummingbird in my metaverse” and “Legend of love” presented 11 editions for sale, while the NFT “Iconic Crypto Queen” only offers one edition.

Paris Hilton’s NFT collection is sold out

Both “Hummingbird in my metaverse” and “Legend of love” have sold for $ 10,000 each. Recording $ 220,000 in sales for Hilton.

The auction for “Iconic crypto queen” will conclude on Sunday. With the current offer of $ 1.11 million.

Hilton describes herself in her Nifty Gateway NFT biography as:

“An icon in every endeavor she has pursued, from the original influencer to a wildly successful DJ to an innovative businesswoman.”

Hilton further explains her journey to NFTs, which she says began last year with her NFT charity entitled “Cryptograph of Munchkin.”

NFT art

NFT adoption continues to grow

Hilton’s new series Planet Paris is currently a huge success. With his latest NFT outfit set to raise $ 1.5 million, Hilton states in his bio:

“We hope it will transport you to an ethereal moment of peace like the one you have had for us.”

The adoption of NFT continues to grow as celebrities, athletes, musicians, and artists continue to offer their own NFTs to fans. Auction houses like Christie’s have also started to embrace the idea of ​​the digital art auction.

