Paris Hilton is expecting her first child with her fiance, Carter Reum

For months, both Paris and Carter made it clear that they planned to marry, create a family together and everything seems to indicate that They could not bear the marriage to become parents. In fact, in a podcast, he revealed that they had already thought of the names of his children.

A little over a year into their courtship, Carter proposed to Hilton in February of this year while they were vacationing on a private island with her family. As expected, the businesswoman gave him the “yes” and he gave her a huge emerald cut diamond designed by Jean Dousset.