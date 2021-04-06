One of the most interesting advances in the crypto world in recent years has been the penetration it has had in the artistic world. With various stars from the world of music and cinema expressing their support for cryptocurrencies, at the same time that banks and institutional investors begin to do so. However, few expected to learn that Paris Hilton is a Bitcoin hodler, with projects in the field of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Art and Bitcoin

It should come as no surprise that it is in the arts sector where Bitcoin has been most receptive. After all, artists have always been more sensitive to new trends, and more open to changes like the one represented by BTC. Thanks to this, we have seen big stars like Maisie Williams, known for her role as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, acquiring Bitcoin as a financial investment.

And now, in an interview with CNBC, the model, designer and heir to the Hilton empire, Paris Hilton, has confessed that she too would be part of the crypto world. Admitting, when asked if she owned cryptocurrency investments, that she bought Bitcoin for a long time, keeping the crypto asset as a long-term investment.

That’s right, I’m very excited about that too. Bitcoin is definitely the future.

Paris Hilton is a Bitcoin hodler and she shows it with her laser eyes.

Shortly after giving the interview, Paris Hilton changed her image on social media to add laser in her eyes. A famous meme adopted by the crypto community to represent those who are confident that the price of Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000. Promising to hold the lasers until the cryptocurrency reaches that level. Including on this list of BTC enthusiasts famous investors such as Kevin O’Leary, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, and crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano.

Paris Hilton supports NFTs

However, Bitcoin is not the only sector of the crypto world in which Paris Hilton has an interest. On the contrary, the famous heiress would also be one of the first people to adopt non-fungible tokens (NFT). A crypto product that has been gaining fame in recent months, by allowing artists to authenticate their digital works and commercialize them.

“I’ve always liked being innovative, and in March 2020 I did my first NFT, which won the NFT Charity Awards, the best of the year, so it was very exciting, and now seeing how it has exploded in the last two months has been brilliant”.

In addition, Paris Hilton also assured that she is working on a project related to NFT at the moment.

«My first installment has to do with art. I can’t say much yet because it’s a surprise, but the first will be about art and the second about music and memories. So it’s amazing that the possibilities really are endless with this. It is something that I have created with another artist and it has to do with female empowerment.

