Paris Hilton inspired And where are the blondes ?, according to Marlon Wayans – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

Shattered by critics, but what does that matter? Time has made it a cult classic, a must-see in pop culture and a great source of memes. The comic strip And where are the blondes? premiered in 2004 to introduce us to Brittany and Tiffany, the female alter egos of two FBI agents trying to solve a kidnapping case. The main actors (as well as co-writers) were the brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans, who, by fixing their attention on the famous Paris Hilton, knew that they were destined to make this film.

This was revealed by Marlon through a recent Instagram post. The next photo portrays him in the company of the socialite, whom the actor refers to as the original “white chick”.

«One day, my brother [Shawn] He calls me at 3 in the morning and says, ‘Marlon, we should play white girls,’ “the previous post reads. “I replied: ‘Negro, are you drugged?’ The next day he showed me a magazine with Paris Hilton and her sister on the cover, and said we should play girls like this. I understood immediately. They were so big and it was the gateway to pop culture. “

“We made that movie in a good spirit to celebrate a special moment in all of our lives. So thank you, Paris and Nikki, for being muses. I love them. When we do White Chicks 2, ‘let’s go shopping’ «

In August 2009, the first reports arrived regarding a sequel planned by Sony Pictures, which finally did not proceed. It would not be until ten years later, in the summer of 2019, that Terry Crews – who plays the seductive Latrell Spencer in the comedy – claimed that the Wayans brothers were already working on And Where Are the Blondes? two.

Days later, Marlon Wayans denied Crews’ comments on social networks, through a funny image of his character in the original film.

Source: CinePremier