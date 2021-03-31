Paris Hilton gifted her puppy with an exclusive brand bag valued at $ 5,500



Paris Hilton.

We already know that celebrities like to spend their money on extravagant or unnecessary things, but without a doubt the one who takes the trophy is the singer and socialite Paris hilton.

It was learned that he recently bought two exclusive Hermès brand bags, one for her and one for her Diamond Baby chihuahua, for which I would have paid around $ 30,000.

The millionaire businesswoman shared her new acquisition both on her Instagram stories and on the profile of her dogs on the same platform.

“He loves his Hermes Birkin,” he wrote.

While Paris gave himself a $ 24,500 dollar gift, the puppy walked away with one priced at $ 5,500.

This luxurious brand is designed for those who truly appreciate the best things haute couture has to offer, and Hilton thinks her dog deserves it.

Although if this seems too much, it is not, because he is known to love his pets madly and always pampers them with very quirky things; the clear example is the luxury mansion that he built for them and the Louis Vuitton suits with which he always dresses them.

