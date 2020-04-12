Paris Hilton dresses up as bunny in uncovered Instagram outfit | INSTAGRAM

Paris Hilton wore one of her most daring outfits with bunny ears on her official Instagram to celebrate Easter and her fans were quite spoiled.

The famous decided to celebrate Easter by delighting her fans, even if it is a date of religious origin full of traditions, such as that of the eggs painted in sweet colors and chocolate bunnies.

The famous decided to celebrate it in her own way as she is quite known for being very flirtatious and taking daring and uncovered photo shoots. On this occasion the famous woman uses a bunny costume with which she left her fans in love in a photograph edited according to the day of celebration.

Thousands of people came to like their publication, also commenting on how much they liked the photography and how well edited it is, as it can be seen that the photographer dedicated enough time to make it as perfect as possible.

However, other people criticized her for celebrating these dates while everyone is at home trying to fight this health crisis that the world is facing, something that has everyone puzzled and causes people to avoid commenting on it.

Paris Hilton is one of the most recognized models and businesswomen in the world, so she has had to be the center of attention on several occasions, thanks to scandals in which she is related apart from that due to her luxurious lifestyle and a little unbridled .

This has been reflected in their social networks, making millions gather to follow her and be aware of what she shares, since she is still a public figure that attracts a lot of attention.

Paris Hilton, an American businesswoman, author, model, actress, singer, designer, and DJ, became known for her appearance on the television series The Simple Life along with her childhood friend and best friend Nicole Richie. She is also known for several supporting roles in films such as Wonderland, The Cat in the Hat, and The Wax House. He released his first studio album in 2006, Paris, which coupled with the hit “Stars Are Blind” that debuted at number one on the Billboard Dance.

