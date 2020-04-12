The socialite posed characterized, even with her basket full of typical eggs of the holiday

In the midst of the crisis for coronavirus and the isolation to which practically all countries are subjected, Easter weekend has become a very different celebration the traditional one.

Nevertheless, Paris Hilton did not miss the opportunity from the party for heat things up on instagram with a sensual publication disguised as a bunny with everything and eggs in the basket.

“Happy Easter weekend everyone”, wrote the socialite in her hot publication, which is in line with the rest of her profile, characterized by short videos and fantasy effects.

.