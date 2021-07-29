Paris Hilton denies that she is pregnant Wedding first! | Instagram

The famous socialite Paris Hilton has recently denied that she is pregnant and has commented that not yet, as it seems that she is still waiting for the wedding, since she wants to do things well and of course without haste.

Despite the fact that yesterday morning a famous news site assured that the socialite and businesswoman was pregnantNow it is Paris Hilton herself who denied that she will soon become a mother.

It was yesterday when it was published that Paris Hilton and her promised, businessman Carter Reum, they were expecting their first child, however, hours later, the socialite denied the information out loud.

In her podcast This is Paris, the model said that today she woke up with more than 300 thousand messages and all her iPhones were exploding

I heard from people I hadn’t heard from in years. Thank you all for all the messages! ”Said Paris, then jokingly said:“ I’m pregnant with triates! ”.

Then, Paris Hilton told the truth and assured that she is not pregnant and will have a child until after marrying Carter.

The reality star also revealed that the news may have come after someone saw her wearing a pushup bra.

It should be noted that Carter Reum and Paris Hilton met through friends and common and got engaged last February 14 during a trip to a private island where the businesswoman celebrated her 40th birthday.

On several occasions, the couple made clear their desire to start a family and even declared that they had already resorted to fertility treatments to seek to conceive a baby.

On the name that his first-born son will bear, whenever they have it, he announced a few months ago on the podcast ‘The Trend Reporter’: “It will be London because it is our favorite city in the whole world”.

On the other hand, despite the fact that Reum maintains a low profile on social networks, a few days after the engagement he declared in an interview that what made him fall in love with Paris was “her kindness, her work ethic, her authenticity and her determination to do the world a better place.

As you may recall, 40-year-old Hilton confirmed their relationship on Instagram last April, posting a photo of her kissing Reum with the caption:

What I like the most is creating memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing that you are mine. “

In addition, in the same podcast where she revealed that she is not pregnant, Paris did reveal that she is in the process of making her wedding dress and wants to make sure it fits her in what will be her first nuptials after several failed attempts to go through the altar.

It is worth mentioning that her first engagement was to model Jason Shaw when she was 20 years old.

Later he made his engagement to Paris Latsis official, with whom he broke up in October 2005, and just two weeks later Paris was already showing up with another couple.