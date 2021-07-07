Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Mariah and Miley team up to free Britney

The ‘Lucky’ singer is seeking to end the arrangement that has run her life and her entire estate since 2008. More and more details have come out about what Spears has suffered and celebrities are sympathizing with her. Everything indicates that they went from public messages to create a fund to help you in this legal battle.

It is not yet clear how this fund will work in Britney’s favor. But apparently the artists are united in this cause. In the last concert that Miley Cyrus gave in La Vegas, he took the opportunity to send a message and in her song “Party In The USA” she changed the lyrics to give a “Free Britney” message..