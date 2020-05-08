By Sebastian Quiroz

Although the global situation caused by COVID-19 is expected to improve as the year progresses, many organizations have decided to cancel their events to avoid some form of contagion. This is the case of the Syndicat des Editeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs, or S.E.L.L., who have officially canceled Paris Games Week 2020.

Unlike Gamescom and Tokyo Game Show, There are no plans to make a digital edition of Paris Game Week. Although this event does not have the level of popularity of E3 or the two previously mentioned conventions, the annual show usually has a couple of surprises and the participation of large companies, such as Sony.

S.E.L.L. greatly regrets the cancellation of this event, especially considering that 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of Paris Games Week. However, the organizers have given a higher priority to health. This is what they commented:

“The current context and the necessary anticipation of the technical and logistical complexities of an event such as Paris Games Week, have led us to cancel this edition. This year should have been special, with a lineup full of new releases and an anniversary edition that we were delighted to celebrate with you. We will work with all the actors in the industry so that we can live our passion. We are already preparing next year’s edition and we hope to see you again ”.

Originally, Paris Games Week 2020 was going to take place from October 23 to 27. Fortunately, those responsible for the event are already working on the 2021 edition. We hope to have more news of this show in the coming months

