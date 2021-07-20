Paris creates Automobile Week 2022 by recovering the Salon and joining it to the Equip Auto fair

In october next year

After two years without exposing automotive news, those responsible for both events have joined forces to reappear next year.

The Paris Motor Show will be held again next year between October 17 and 23, after two years marked by the coronavirus pandemic, its organizers have announced in a statement.

On those dates the Paris Automobile Week 2022, to join in the same days the Automobile Salon of the city of the Seine and the fair Equip Auto.

“The two emblematic events of the automotive industry will come together and take place at the same time in the fall of 2022 to form the Paris Automobile Week,” they highlighted.

Specifically, the Paris Motor Show will be held between the October 17 and 23, 2022Therefore, its digital platform will be launched in the coming weeks.

For his part, Equip Auto will take place between October 18 and 22 next year. All this at the fairgrounds Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

Thus, they have underlined that the sector is trying to look to the future, despite the “historical” challenges you face. Therefore, companies are investing huge amounts of money in order to provide more efficient and connected vehicles.

“After two years of living through the pandemic and facing unprecedented challenges, we met together in the same place and suddenly everything became very clear. And so was born The Paris Automobile Week. For a week, Paris will be the best showcase, laboratory and forum for cars and transport of the 21st century “, said the president of the French automobile employer PFA, Luc Chatel.

