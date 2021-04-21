Paris Club Wants To Regain Lost Influence: Graphic

(Bloomberg) – A new debt restructuring plan known in the Common Framework gives the group of creditors of the Paris Club an opportunity to reaffirm its principles after years of weakening influence and the emergence of China as the largest creditor for countries emerging. As part of the initiative, China and other countries in the Group of 20 would adopt the Paris Club plan to negotiate agreements for countries facing insurmountable debt difficulties. So far, only three of the 73 eligible countries have said they will participate and those in charge are still working to ensure that private sector creditors contribute.

Original Note: Paris Club Seeks to Reclaim Lost Influence Amid Pandemic: Chart

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP