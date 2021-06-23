Paris Club says Argentina can avoid default in July

. Latam Videos

Rubén Magnano, a ‘hall of fame’ who lives “anxiously” his challenges in Uruguay

Montevideo, Jun 23 (.) .- Leader of the legendary Golden Generation that achieved for Argentina an Olympic gold and a world silver, the coach Rubén Magnano does not want to settle in “the memories or the things achieved” and assumes “anxious” the challenges that he faces as Uruguay’s coach. Magnano, who recently entered the FIBA ​​Hall of Fame, is about to travel to Canada for the Olympic Qualification, in which Celeste must face Turkey and the Czech Republic in the first round. The Cordoba coach addresses the immediate goals of Uruguay, reviews some of those historical moments lived in front of Argentina and talks about young figures of Uruguayan basketball, such as Santiago Vescovi or Agustín Ubal, during an interview with .. TO THE RACE Annoyed by a pandemic that, at a sporting level, forced to alter long-term jobs, Magnano highlights that new times require “an ability to ‘aggiornrse’ (update), to accommodate and be agile in messages” . And that applies to the management of a group to which players up to the latest names are gradually being incorporated: Jayson Granger, who arrived from Germany this Tuesday, or Esteban Batista, who until Monday played the final of the Uruguayan League with Nacional. . “I think this is a common denominator in many parts of the world. For example, those national teams that have players involved in the NBA finals are suffering from that too,” he says without alteration, although he is convinced that this way of working is “a challenge”. Turkey and the Czech Republic are Uruguay’s first rivals in the Olympic Qualification, in which, if it passes the round, it could run into China, Canada or Greece. In this sense, the coach highlights that, beyond the potential that these teams may have, they have the advantage of “competition with the best at hand.” “The geographical fact hits us, even punishes us. We are very far from everything and when a Uruguayan team is lucky to play 2-3 high-level international matches, they are capable of having 30 and that undoubtedly creates a ceiling” Magnano stressed. ARGENTINE LEGEND At 66, Magnano can boast of club titles in his native country and, above all, of having led the Golden Generation, that selection of Argentine players – among which the NBA champions Emanuel Ginobili and Fabricio stand out. Oberto- who was silver at the 2002 Indianapolis World Cup and gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics under his baton. When asked about that group, he points out that its members “are characters with a lot of intelligent humility”, which led not only to success but to leave “a kind of legacy” that continued until the world runner-up in China 2019. Magnano, who , as a coach, he inflicted the first defeat in 2002 on a United States team made up entirely of NBA men, remember that only a decade earlier, as Argentina’s assistant in the 1992 Pre-Olympic -when the ‘Dream Team’ was born-, he saw how “Most of the teams were going to take pictures.” “Today they are going to compete. And it has been shown, they have also become aware that they have to prepare to go to compete and well. If not, they can be defeated again”, says Magnano. ETERNAL APPRENTICE Despite his entry into the FIBA ​​Hall of Fame on June 18, something he says filled him with “a lot of pride and gratitude”, he does not anchor himself to “memories or things achieved”, but prefers to grow day by day. day. “I like to continue feeding myself with new challenges. I feel a need to continue learning to be up to the task and have the answers. I feel obliged to give answers -not all, because you don’t have all- to the people you drive,” he explains. . For Magnano there is no problem in directing players who were born when he was already reaping international titles, but he considers he must “understand their ways of acting, their ways of thinking” and that, deep down, basketball “is one, it does not change” . Among these young people, Santiago Vescovi stands out, for several years in the NBA orbit and currently a player in the NCAA, or Agustín Ubal, who plays for Spanish Barcelona and this time does not play for Uruguay. “I think they are two young referents in the near future, a near future of Uruguayan basketball, but we would need a few more dispersed to continue growing. Today there are 4-5 players with an important international hierarchy, but when we talk about a selection in this type of tournaments need a volume of players with these capacities to face such a tough and physical competition “, he indicates. Despite the fact that Uruguay has not played an Olympic Games since 1984 and a World Cup since 1990, Magnano points to qualification for the 2023 World Cup as an “important objective” and, without a doubt, another of those “challenges” that this’ hall of fame ‘he likes to face. Concepción M. Moreno (c) . Agency