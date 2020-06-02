Parisians resigned for months to food and coffee Take away you can savor your tartar steak outdoors on the cobbled streets of the City of Light, although it will be more difficult to get a table.

The city famous for its cafes will partially return to pre-quarantine life, with the gradual reopening of cafes and restaurants. The city council authorized the opening, but only on the sidewalks. The interior will remain closed at least until June 22.

French president Emmanuel Macron sent a message of optimism about the small step. ” The reopening of cafes, hotels and restaurants marks the return of happy days! ” He tweeted. He added that “the state will continue to support this sector.”

To reduce good spirits, the obligatory social distance of one meter between the tables will drastically reduce the capacity. In the city known for its tiny chairs and 50-centimeter-diameter round tables, this will cut capacity by less than half.

Customers can remove the mask at the table, but must use it when going to the bathroom. . / C. Petit Tesson

In compensation, the city council allows restaurants to expand the space they occupy on the sidewalks, or create it, without the usual bureaucratic procedures, until September 30. To do so, they must commit in writing to respect “pedestrian traffic, the cleanliness of the premises, security and noise reduction,” but some restaurateurs say they have not yet received the document to sign and that the details are vague and confusing. .

Xavier Denamur, owner of five well-known cafes and bistros in the Marais, with some 70 employees in total, said that “it is wonderful to finally reopen, but the outside area is just a fraction of the interior space.” The capacity of one of its restaurants, La Belle Hortense, will be reduced from 126 people to eight. “It is a start,” he acknowledged, but “we had to remove two out of every three outside tables,” he added.

Customers can remove the mask at the table, but must use it when going to the bathroom.

Some business owners have complained that the quick announcement of the plans, just five days before the reopening, was also problematic.

” It was confirmed on Thursday, and with the holiday weekend it has been almost impossible to order all the necessary products from Rungis, ” Denamur said, referring to the region’s main food market. Paris.

OF

.