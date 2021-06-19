Paris angers bikers: they will pay to park in 20 districts

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated on Friday, June 18, 2021 – 21:41

The Ana Hidalgo City Council has decided that thermal motorcycles pay half as much as cars to park in the center. The next crusade of European cities.

Dozens of concentrations of bikers (called by the French Federation of Bikers in Clera-FFMC) in protest at what was taking place in the City of Paris have not been of much use. From next January, users of two or three-wheelers will also pay to park in the central districts, with rates ranging from two euros per hour in the most remote ‘arrondissements’ (12-20) and three euros per hour in the most central districts (from 1 to 10).

Prices are half of what cars with a heat engine will pay from next August: the rate is increased from four to six euros in the most central area and from 2.40 to four euros in the second ring.

The idea of ​​the French City Council is to free up some 70,000 of the 140,000 parking spaces for motorcycles on the streets and clear space for cyclists, pedestrians, creation of gardens and terraces. It is something that is studied in many large capitals, although political ups and downs often postpone these debates. The Low Emission Zones (LEZ) They are already a reality in the big European capitals where restrictions are becoming more and more firm.

The measure will be extended to other large cities in France, according to various media. Bordeaux will be one of those studying to do so in the coming months.

Pay by size

In Spain, another measure is being studied that concerns the largest cars, now that there is a growing number of tall and long SUVs. The DGT is collecting data from the entire mobile park so that they are available to the municipalities of the most populated capitals and thus be able to establish a standard of payment by vehicle size.

In recent weeks, the DGT has created LEZ signs excluding cars labeled B, although now Barcelona has installed new ones in which these vehicles with more polluting gasoline and diesel engines do appear.

Controversy in France

The next paid parking for motorcycles has been received with a bad face by the Parisian users of the traditional motorbike and also by the opposition politicians in the mayor’s office that governs Ana hidalgo, of the Socialist Party. Instead, there are many cyclists and pedestrians who have been in favor of the parking fee for motorcycles.

Hidalgo spoke in the electoral campaign that brought her back to the mayor of this measure, but without placing great emphasis on it. Finally the pressure from Deputy Mayor David Belliard, which assumes the functions of transformation of the public spaces of the French capital. “It is a measure that many people have wanted for a long time”, says Belliard, leader of the Europa Ecology-Los Verdes party.

Motorcycle Associations and the Conservative Opposition they cross out the collection measure and they believe it will exacerbate the traffic problem in Paris. “It is a new tax”, they assure.

The FFMC and some traffic analysts consider that the motorcycle it is the best solution to avoid congestion in big cities.

Collection or justice?

“The matter is simple: there are two opposing views of ecology“explained Valrie Pcresse, the president of the French region, which includes Paris, on the France Inter station. encourage to choose ecology, “added the leader of Los Republicanos.

“There is an economic aspect, we are not going to say otherwise, but what we want is to regulate the public space more, we want to end an injustice. Why don’t owners of motorcycles or heated two-wheelers pay when we ask motorists to make an effort? “Asked David Belliard on the RMC radio station.”They are vehicles that pollute and make a lot of noise“, apostill.

Electric motorcycles will not have to pay to park on Parisian soil, only thermals that do not use private pay parks, such as cars. Neither will home care professionals using this transportation. Other groups will get a pass at a reduced price. For residents, a fee of 22.50 euros per year is established that only allows them to leave the motorcycle in their neighborhood and in no other in Paris.

