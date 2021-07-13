Paris, 13th arrondissement: Triler of ‘Les Olympiades’ by Jacques Audiard

Paris, 13th arrondissement, Les Olympiades district. milie meets Camille, who is attracted to Nora, who, in turn, crosses Amber’s path. Three girls and a boy. They are friends, sometimes lovers, and often both …

Coinciding with its time at the Cannes Film Festival, Memento Distribution has released the official trailer of ‘Les Olympiades’, the new film by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, responsible for films such as ‘A Prophet’, ‘Of Rust and Bone’, ‘Dheepan’ or ‘The Brothers Sisters’.

Co-written by Audiard himself with Cline Sciamma and La Mysius and starring Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Noemie Merlant and Jehnny Beth, the film, also known as ‘Paris, 13th District’, will be released in theaters in his native France on November 3.

