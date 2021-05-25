Parents with divided opinions after announcement that there will be no option of virtual classes in September in NYC schools

TO starting next September 13, when the new school year officially begins in the 1,700 public schools from New York City, the classes will be 100% in person and there will no longer be the option of virtual classes, as has been happening since March of last year, after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced this Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who assured that the data related to the reduction of coronavirus in the Big Apple show that it is time to step back into the classroom for everyone in less than four months.

“We are moving in the right direction. We are getting healthier all the time. We are opening up. We are recovering. We are definitely winning the battle against COVID “, said the president, after warning that the rate of COVID infections in the city is currently of 1.13% and that they have already put on 7,962,139 doses of vaccine, which improves the picture.

New York City Public Schools will fully reopen in September. Each and every child will return to the classroom. I have spoken to so many parents who wanted to hear this confirmed and I am confirming it once and for all. We will have many protections in place as we demonstrate, even during the toughest COVID months, that we can keep children and staff safe with a gold standard in health and safety measures ”, De Blasio said.

“This has been a very hard year, because of what the parents have gone through, what the children have gone through. It’s time for everyone to come back. It is time for all of us to be together. Time to get things done the way they should be done – everyone the children in the classroom together, getting a great education from caring educators, caring staff members, the school community coming back all the way (…) We are planning a single type of classroom instruction, in person, with the teacher in front of the classroom , the children in the classroom ”, he warned so that there are no doubts about his plan”.

“Light expected at the end of the tunnel”

The Chancellor of Education, Meisha Ross Porter joined the announcement and defined the move as “the expected light at the end of the tunnel.”

“This will be the return to our new normal, to learning, to friends and everything else that the school community has to offer our children,” said the head of the school. City Department of Education (DOE), warning that the return will be safe and that masks will continue to be used on campuses and 3 pes social distancing guidelines required by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

“We wouldn’t be doing this if our schools weren’t safe. We have invested in nurses, ventilation, and testing for our schools. And thanks to our gold standard health and safety policies. Our seven-day school positivity rate is incredibly low: 0.16 percent“Commented the official.

Parents with divided opinions

The optimism with which the Mayor and the Chancellor of Education announced the full return to classes for September, contrasts with the evident concern that still reigns among the vast majority of parents and students in the city, as shown by current indexes, where 60% of the children have chosen to continue in remote lessons, while less than half have decided to return to the classroom.

This is confirmed by parents as Claudia Rengifo, who has a 9-year-old boy taking virtual lessons and described the City’s decision as hasty.

“I think the Mayor cannot just come and force us to send our children to schools, when we know that classrooms in many places before the pandemic were about to burst. I think it is irresponsible not to give us the option to continue with virtual lessons until they build more large classrooms and new schools, ”said the Colombian mother, from Queens.

Meanwhile, Marcelina Aya, the mother of a ninth-grade teenager, who is also taking virtual lessons, had a supportive reaction and said she was happy with the announcement, saying that only then will her son return to school.

“Children don’t learn at home and mine has gotten lazier and I couldn’t make him go back to face-to-face classes, but now without the remote option he won’t be able to have any choice but to go and I like that. Nobody learns well on a computer, ”said the Mexican mother.

Contrary to the feeling of parents like Rengifo, Mayor De Blasio warned that those who have children in schools want to advance to regularization.

“I think parents are primarily concerned about their children and the health and safety of their children. But now there is overwhelming evidence that things are rapidly changing for the better. I don’t think parents want to live in the past ”, said the Mayor. “Everything that happened in previous circumstances was based on a set of facts that no longer exist. I think parents want to look forward ”.

Governor Andrew Cuomo joined the City’s announcement and said that based on the current situation of the COVID Throughout New York State, all schools are expected to reopen with full in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year, beginning in September.

“Our children they lost so much when COVID hit our state. A year of socializing, a year of memories and even more. While teachers and school administrators did an incredible job of pivoting toward remote learning, with virtually no warning, there is no denying the discrimination faced by students who did not have the proper equipment, ”said the state leader, warning that of all Anyway, at the time of the start of classes, if there is a change in the trajectory of the virus, the decision will be reviewed. “With the current trend in our COVID numbers, there is no reason why students should not return to in-person learning as usual, and we look forward to welcoming them back.”

Teachers support the total reopening

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) supported the determination of the De Blasio Administration to start the next school year with total attendance, and assured that it is time for all students to return to the classroom to continue their learning processes in person.

“There is no substitute for in-person instruction. New York City educators want their students to be physically in front of them. We want as many students as possible to return to school in the safest way possible, ”he said. Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers, reiterating the call for absolute protection and security measures and that school authorities are promoting informational forums from now on. “We are pleased that the Department of Education is holding open houses to show parents how safe our schools are.”

Despite your support for the restart of total classes in person, Mulgrew said the virtual option should be considered for those students who have special health situations.

“We are still concerned about the safety of a small number of students with extreme medical problems. For that small group of students, a remote option may still be necessary, ”added the teacher union leader.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Jumaane Williams He received the Mayor’s announcement with optimism, but at the same time he called for the Municipal Administration to draw up an action plan in case things change and the total reopening cannot be carried out, as De Blasio wants.

“To pursue its goal, the City must have a contingency plan for any problems that arise, and to meet the needs of the most vulnerable. Parents, students, teachers and school staff have the right to see that plan long before we go back to school in the fall, ”Williams said, stressing that the City needs to address the mistrust that still reigns among many parents to send return their children to face-to-face classes.

“When more than a third of families still hesitate to allow their children to return to the classroom in person, the City must engage with communities to ensure and provide security to New Yorkers who doubt that security,” mentioned the Ombudsman, calling for protections to be granted equitably and to work on infrastructure and trust.

“We all know that learning in person is our best educational tool. As a policymaker, I know it is critical that we approach this announcement and this pending step, with caution and ensure that we spend the next few months increasing vaccination and access while decreasing transmission to achieve this goal in line with medical guidelines. the elected official concluded.

Leonie haimson, director of the organization Class Size Matters, which ensures the right of children to non-overcrowded classes, criticized Mayor De Blasio ensuring that schools can maintain the social distancing ordered by the CDC with all students back to face-to-face classes.

The activist warned that studies carried out by that group show that the actual current conditions are not conducive to meeting that goal, and estimate that 50% of children could not be in classrooms.

“Our analysis suggests that given standard public school classrooms, 500 to 750 square feet, more than half of the students would not be able to attend school full time with a three foot social distance,” Haimson said. “It is not clear how the Mayor claims otherwise. This is yet another reason why the Mayor should enthusiastically accept the proposal of the City Council of spend $ 250 million in reducing the size of the classes next year ”.

Data of the classes in schools:

60% of children continue in virtual classes 40% of students attend classes in person September 13 will be the date of return to face-to-face classes for all 1 million students It is estimated that there are in city schools 1,700 schools will open completely its classrooms 1.13% is the current COVID infection rate in NYC 0.16% is the rate of infection in schools 7,962,139 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered to date