Mexico City.- The General Education Law modifies regulations to reduce the intervention of parents and brings more uncertainties than certainties.

In a talk between Red Familia organizations, Let’s Be Heroes, Sum for Education, and other representatives of the educational community, agreed that the Federal Government wants to cover too many aspects.

More state control, but with very little budget, they commented. Due to the budget cut by 75% less for current and administrative expenses, which will also affect the educational system.

This contradicts the government’s discourse on greater coverage in education, said Francisco Landero, president of Suma por la Educación.

The “New Mexican School” focuses on the transformation of articles 3, 31 and 73 of the Constitution, where “the State sets the bar very high,” said Patricia Alarcón, founder of Suma por la Educación.

Among which he mentions with concern, the focus on human rights and substantive equality; as well as the 14 subjects that include topics such as the gender perspective and comprehensive orientation.

From a business point of view, the General Education Law will affect individuals, because freedom is being curtailed so that employers can continue to invest in education, explained José Ortega, CEO of corporate Linces.

The businessman pointed out that the Barbosa Law, in Puebla, puts the future of individuals in check; since “between one and the other tax we are taxed at 50%, which makes it impossible to improve schools and build new schools.”

For his part, the deputy of the PAN in Puebla, Oswaldo Jiménez, explained that there was no open parliament and that there are ambiguous and imprecise articles. In addition, they did not allow including anything regarding the prevention of school violence; about online education or connectivity.

This law, it damages the freedom of the parents, since they will not be able to comment on the plans and programs that their children receive. IEven when we know that the new textbooks have an ideological burden, Jiménez pointed out.

He also denounced that the regulations are fraught with interference in the activities of private schools, they talk about the use of these for “community learning or reflection groups”, and prohibits internal advertising in institutions. This threatens economic freedom and the generation of resources for schools.

For her part, the rector of Anahuac in Oaxaca, Yoani Rodríguez, outlined that the General Education Law presents a vision of controlling and implementing a cultural change that can affect society, and that the more progress, the more difficult the return will be.

“In recent weeks, we have seen abuses, impositions and lack of clarity that mark a path that puts us at risk of going astray as a country.”

Finally, they warned that they are experiencing moments of many changes in educational policy, where the sum and responsibility of each person is needed, to contribute to the common good.

Sete24.mx